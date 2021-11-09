The United States Park police responded to a shooting incident at the Lincoln Memorial on Monday and airlifted the injured person, as per US media reports.

The incident occurred late evening when a helicopter arrived at the site of the monument to airlift the injured person while onlookers captured videos and photos.

The injury was self-inflicted, according to News4, quoting sources. The person’s identity was not revealed.

Video circulating on social media show Authorities later confirmed one person was airlifted from the scene and taken to the hospital.

More details to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Person airlifted to hospital after shooting at Lincoln Memorial