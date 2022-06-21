Perrie Edwards announces engagement to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Posted on June 21, 2022 0

Perrie Edwards has shared the moment she said “I do” to her fiancée Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during a romantic weekend.

The singer, who ten months ago gave birth to the couple’s son Axel, published several images for her 15 million followers of the special moment her boyfriend went down on one knee.

“Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!” the 28-year-old pop star wrote in the post celebrating her engagement to the Liverpool footballer.

Source Link Perrie Edwards announces engagement to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain