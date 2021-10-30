Permission To Dance Concert: BTS Set The Stage On Fire With Performance; Army Showers Them With Love

Popular K-pop group BTS have returned on-stage once again, and like always, left everyone stunned with their breathtaking performance. While Kim Taehyung (aka V) couldn’t perform on-stage due to a calf injury, he did join the others on-stage as they entertained the audience with their hit tracks which even included their early hits like ‘I Need U’, ‘Fire’ and ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’. While V’s injury left many fans worried, the septet seemed to have a gala time on-stage as they grooved and crooned on the stage, but it was Jungkook’s speech that left everyone.

“I was singing Spring Day, and looking at the empty seats I almost teared up. I have a motto, that I’d rather die than live without passion. But it seems that the light in me is fading. After today’s concert, I feel I need to meet you soon. I miss you so much. Wherever you are, we’ll fly to you,” Jungkook, who debuted a new hair look, said at the virtual concert.

Needless to say, the entertaining performances along with the heart-touching messages from the septet left the Army all pumped up and emotional at the same time. The outcome of the concert was visible on Twitter, as the BTS Army showered the septet (RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook) with love.

The smooth transition from Dynamite to Butter was just fabulous 💖 And The dance break *chef’s kiss*#PTDonStage@BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/DSYgOfEGZY — Rain⁷ ♡ BTS 🪐 (Pre-Boards 📚) (@hwanggeumgloss) October 24, 2021

OMG HELLO THE TRANSITION FORM DYNAMITE TO BUTTER IS SO SMOOTH!!! #PTDonStage pic.twitter.com/tehDY64Irc — Angel⁷ ⋆ʚ♡ɞ⋆ (@BangtanILUV_7) October 24, 2021

BLOOD SWEAT AND TEARS ,Fake love

Ajhhj keren keren sekarang dynamite JIMINS Kim taehyung Jungkook mengkece

Kece semua nya #PermissionToDanceOnStage #PermissiontoDance #PTDonStage pic.twitter.com/i8FITSqsEl — 태형 마이 라이브 (@UlfaDwi43398851) October 24, 2021

I was completely losing it here.💜🎶🔥 Dis-Ease performance both at Sound Check and #PTDonStage was epic. @BTS_twt really had fun during this song.😆 https://t.co/ENtcRTd4Mj — ☾Moonchild Rising⁷ 🐦🌌🐙💪😎🥕🎶🐋 (@BBVitaz) October 25, 2021

The South Korean all-boys band will soon be heading to Los Angeles for their upcoming in-person concert. According to reports, BTS will be performing at the Sofi Stadium on November 27- 28 and December 1-2. While Army is already excited about BTS’ in-person concert, they had shared their excitement on social media when the K-pop group shared the news last month.

Meanwhile, BTS recently teamed up with British rock band Coldplay for a bilingual track, My Universe. Both the bands even collaborated virtually at the 2021 Global Citizen stage and set the stage ablaze with their remarkable performances.

