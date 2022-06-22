Permanent public sculpture honouring Windrush legacy unveiled in Hackney

A new public sculpture was unveiled today (22 June) in Hackey to honour the legacy and contribution of the Windrush generation in the U.K.

Entitled ‘Warm Shores’, the statue was made by artist Thomas J. Price and set up in East London to mark Windrush Day.

The celebratory Day is set to honour the British Caribbean community who traveled from the Caribbean to the UK after the Second World War, along with their cultural and societal contributions.

