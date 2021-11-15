Perfect 10 for England as Harry Kane scores four in San Marino rout

England strolled to 2022 World Cup qualification as they thrashed lowly San Marino 10-0, with Harry Kane’s quest to become the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer taking shape as he hit four in the Group I finale.

Gareth Southgate said he would treat San Marino – the team ranked bottom of the FIFA rankings – with the same respect as any other opposition and he was true to his word as the visitors ran roughshod over a stunned home side.

Harry Maguire an own goal from Filippo Fabbri, Emile Smith Rowe on his full debut, a first goal for Tyrone Mings one off the bench for Tammy Abraham and a Bukayo Saka header would wrap up the win at a canter for the beaten Euro 2020 finalists.

Not since beating the USA in 1964 had England reached double figures as they kept their foot on the accelerator until the very end of this most one-sided of encounters.

Kane would hit all four of his goals in the first half, drawing him level with Gary Lineker’s 48 England goals and moving onto 16 for the calendar year – a record in itself – as the Three Lions cruised to Qatar.

He is now just five shy of Wayne Rooney’s all-time record, having started for the first time against either San Marino or Andorra in this successful qualifying campaign.

Harry Maguire opened the floodgates for England (Nick Potts/PA)

