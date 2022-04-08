Pep Guardiola quiet on fresh claims about Man City’s financial affairs

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on the publication of new accusations about the club’s financial affairs.

City were banned from European competition following an investigation by Uefa into alleged breaches of the governing body’s Financial Fair Play regulations in 2020 but successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

German newspaper Der Spiegel, whose articles had prompted the previous investigation, has now published further details of what it claims were rule breaches by the club.

The club have not commented but have previously denied wrongdoing.

Guardiola did not want to be drawn on the issue at a press conference to preview Sunday’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Spaniard said: “You know my opinion on what happened in the past, how close and how supportive I am of the club because I know the reality.

“But I cannot control the people from where it comes. It has come from outside and when you understand the important win we had a few days ago, and the games we have ahead of us this week, I don’t spend one second… in fact I am 50 seconds talking about it now, so next question.”

Guardiola was also unwilling to discuss reports linking him with the job of Brazil national team manager after the World Cup.

“Not today, come on,” he said. “I’m under contract here, I am so happy here. I will not stay forever (but) I would like to stay forever here. There cannot be a better place to be.

“I could extend the contract 10 years, but I will not extend the contract 10 years. Now is not the moment, please. I don’t know where it came from.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Pep Guardiola quiet on fresh claims about Man City’s financial affairs