People with psychosis who are scared of leaving home helped by VR virtual ‘visits’ to step outside

A virtual reality program has helped people with psychosis who feel unable to leave their house to “step outside.”
The gameChange VR, which has been designed by people who have a lived experience of psychosis, is a simulation of everyday activities and interactions. It is a form of psychological therapy.
Users put on the headset and they are able to practise being in situations such as going to a shop or a cafe.
