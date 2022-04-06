People with psychosis who are scared of leaving home helped by VR virtual ‘visits’ to step outside

April 6, 2022

A virtual reality program has helped people with psychosis who feel unable to leave their house to “step outside.”

The gameChange VR, which has been designed by people who have a lived experience of psychosis, is a simulation of everyday activities and interactions. It is a form of psychological therapy.

Users put on the headset and they are able to practise being in situations such as going to a shop or a cafe.

Source Link People with psychosis who are scared of leaving home helped by VR virtual ‘visits’ to step outside