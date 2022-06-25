‘People will die’: Women react after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

Posted on June 25, 2022 0

Protesters have been reacting to the Supreme Court‘s decision to strike down Roe v Wade, with one woman suggesting “people are going to die” after the constitutional right to an abortion was overturned.

Another pro-choice demonstrator suggested the fight to restore women’s rights “starts now”.

“This is supposed to be an advanced country but we’re really not portraying any of those beliefs anymore. We’re regressing and people are going to die,” one protester said, close to tears.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link ‘People will die’: Women react after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade