‘People Weren’t Aware That I Exist’: Kartik Aaryan Gets Candid About Achieving Success In Bollywood After 7 Years

Some actors become stars overnight while some achieve success after decades. All it takes is one big project to make a name for yourself in Bollywood. For Kartik Aaryan, that venture came seven years after debuting. Although the 31-year-old actor’s first film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 was a total hit, the film did not exactly provide him with the kind of fame he needed.

The actor was left known as the ‘monologue guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ which became the biggest highlight of the film. However, Kartik Aaryan did not become a household name until 2018 when he starred in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh.

Also See: After Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn And More Faced Backlash, Kartik Aaryan Turns Down Rs 9 Cr To Endorse Pan Masala

As reported by Times Of India, the actor got candid at an event about achieving success seven years after debuting. ”The journey has been very difficult. Thankfully, I started at 20, so I had a lot of time and it worked to my advantage. But it’s been a journey of ups and downs,”

He added, ”For the longest time, people didn’t know my name. They just knew me as the monologue guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which made me a household name. The film came when I had already completed seven years in the industry and people weren’t aware that I exist.”

Also See: Kartik Aaryan And Anurag Basu Come Together For ‘Aashiqui 3’; Actor Calls It A ‘Dream Come True’

Kartik Aaryan continues to rise above all odds as his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as one of the biggest films in Bollywood this year. He also has several anticipated projects in his kitty like Shehzada, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and more.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'People Weren’t Aware That I Exist': Kartik Aaryan Gets Candid About Achieving Success In Bollywood After 7 Years