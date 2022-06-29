People really want to know what Trump was eating that was covered in ketchup

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s revelation that Donald Trump threw his lunch against the wall in a fit of rage has raised a lot of questions — the main one being what the former president was eating that day that required so much ketchup that it was dripping down the wall.

Testifying before the committee investigating the 6 January attacks on the Capitol on Tuesday, Ms Hutchinson said Mr Trump was so enraged by his then-attorney general Bill Barr knocking down claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election that he threw his lunch against the wall.

“There was ketchup dripping down the wall” and “and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor” where Mr Trump’s meal had impacted the side of the dining room, Ms Hutchinson testified.

A White House valet “articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general’s AP [Associated Press] interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall” in response, she said.

“So I grabbed a towel and started wiping the ketchup off of the wall to help the valet out.”

The attorney general’s public assertion that the results of the presidential elections were bereft of fraud was a major blow to Mr Trump’s efforts to convince the general public that his victory was “stolen” by Joe Biden.

Soon after the testimony, netizens took to social media to wonder about the components of Mr Trump’s lunch.

“What the heck was he eating that he needed ketchup for it,” asked Twitter user Leah.

“Wonder what was on the menu that day? Pretty sure it was traitor tots,” added a netizen by the user name Ashley Flower.

“What I don’t know is what this ketchup was paired with. If ketchup was on the wall, what was on the floor? What was the dish??? I’m incapable of other tasks until someone completes this visual for me,” wrote journalist Mia de Graaf.

The 76-year-old former president is known for his penchant for fast food and a high-calorie diet. According to a report on Axios, during his tenure in office and the presidential campaign, Mr Trump survived off chocolate, chips, steaks and Diet Coke.

Mr Trump also reportedly likes his steak well done and with ketchup.

Ms Hutchinson made a number of damning revelations on Tuesday, admitting that her boss, Mark Meadows, had privately confided to her that things “could get real, real bad” on 6 January.

She added that an “irate” Mr Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his limousine and attacked a Secret Service agent when he was told he was not being taken to the US Capitol.

Following her revelation, Mr Trump shot 12 posts on his Truth social media site, arguing that her allegations were fake.

“Her fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is ‘sick’ and fraudulent,” Mr Trump wrote.

“Her story of me throwing food is also false… and why would she have to clean it up, I hardly knew who she was.”

He also called Ms Hutchinson “phoney”, “leaker” and “bad news”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link People really want to know what Trump was eating that was covered in ketchup