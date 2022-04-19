People clash with police as Shanghai residents forced from homes over Covid policy

Posted on April 19, 2022 0

Footage circulated on Chinese microblogging website Weibo shows Shanghai residents kneeling in protest and clashing with police officers wearing hazmat suits.

Weibo users claimed that authorities had informed the tenants of local residential buildings to vacate their properties in order to convert them into facilities for Covid-19 patients.

China’s National Health Commission reported its first deaths since the beginning of the latest lockdown period, with seven recorded as of Monday (18 April).

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link People clash with police as Shanghai residents forced from homes over Covid policy