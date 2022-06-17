People being sent multiple Sonos products without asking can keep them, company says

Customers who are sent Sonos speakers they did not order can legally keep them.

People in the United States are being sent multiple versions of their order.

One Sonos customer – who only ordered a Sonos Turntable Set, Arc soundbar, Arc wall mount, One speaker, and Roam speaker – was sent $15,000 worth of products.

Initially, Sonos had required that affected customers send back any additional equipment that had received. But now the company says that it is compliant with FTC rules that mean customers can keep any merchandise they are sent without asking for it.

“Sonos does not require the return of extra equipment and respects the decision of each impacted customer,” a Sonos spokesperson told The Verge. “We have and will continue to be in full compliance with FTC requirements.”

In an email sent to customers, Sonos apparently claimed that the problem was due to a system update meaning that “some orders [were] processed multiple times” – with customers being charged for the extra products.

The customer said that Sonos would not refund their error until he had shipped all products back.

However, the United States Federal Trade Comission says customers can keep any products they are sent.

“By law, companies can’t send unordered merchandise to you, then demand payment. That means you never have to pay for things you get but didn’t order. You also don’t have to return unordered merchandise. You’re legally entitled to keep it as a free gift”, the website states.

“Sellers can send you merchandise that is clearly marked as a gift, free sample, or the like. And, charitable organizations can send you merchandise and ask for a contribution. You may keep such merchandise as a free gift.”

One customer reportedly cited the FTC’s website to Sonos as evidence they did not need to return erroneous speakers. Sonos allegedly ignored these comments, and sent returns labels anyway, The Verge reports.

Sonos declined to comment further when contacted by The Independent.

