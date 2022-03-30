People are receiving spam text messages from their own phone numbers

People in the United States are receiving spam text messages from their own phones.

Customers on the Verizon network have been receiving the spoof messages, which shows them their own contact information when looking for details – such as loading the users own contact card when on an iPhone.

Reports about the texts have surged in numbers on Reddit and Twitter.

The reason is because spammers can disguise any number as any other number, and the texts usually appear as bill payment alerts touting a free gift. This comes with a link that has, on occasion, redirected users towards Russian websites.

The message contains the words “free msg,” “bill is paid,” and “gift”, which many would expect to be picked up by spam filters, as well as Apple’s own “filter unknown messages” feature, but was not.

The official Verizon Support Twitter account has said that anyone who receives a spam message to forward them to shortcode 7726.

It is also possible to report the problem to the FCC, and selecting “my own number is being spoofed” as the issue.

While there is no way to stop scammers from sending fake delivery text messages, users should remain alert.

Which? advises consumers to “take a moment to think” and that companies “don’t ask for upfront payments,” the group said.

Do not follow any instructions the message gives to reply or call a number, as this will only confirm to the scammers that your number is active and you may be targeted by more scams.

For users who have clicked a link and perhaps downloaded a recommended app, it could be software that can steal your banking details, passwords, contacts and other sensitive information.

In such a situation, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) recommends a factory reset on your phone as soon as possible – without backing up the scam app.

