Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby chokes up while discussing ‘depravity’ of Putin’s Ukraine invasion

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby delivered an emotional condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s “depravity” in Ukraine on Friday.

The press secretary appeared to fight back tears as he described the horror of looking at images coming out of the war-torn country.

“It’s difficult to look at some of the images and imagine that any well-thinking, serious, mature leader would do that. So I can’t talk to his psychology. But I think we can all speak to his depravity,” Mr Kirby said, after pausing for several seconds.

