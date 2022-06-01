Pensioner forced back to work by cost-of-living crisis

A worried pensioner has been forced to return to work aged 78 after 10 years of retirement, to cope with the rising cost of living.

Maurice Taylor said he was concerned about prices going up and wanted to “future-proof his finances”.

He will start his job as a customer services advisor at premium taxi firm Addison Lee on Monday.

Mr Taylor, a father of one, said: “I haven’t worked full time for ten years.

“I had what seemed like a reasonable pension 10 years ago but it hasn’t kept pace with the rate of inflation.”

He added: “Prices are going up for heating, gas and electricity. I’m alarmed by the further increases in the cost of fuel and petrol.

“I know that we are told the current situation is temporary but prices will never go back to where they were before.

“Rather than getting left behind by the situation – and we can’t predict how much more prices will go up – I decided to do something about it.

“I’m not poor. I’m better off than a lot of pensioners but I wanted to future-proof my finances. It’s my long-term survival plan.”

Maurice Taylor, 78, now works for a taxi firm (Courtesy Maurice Taylor / SWNS)

Mr Taylor started working in 1961, when he was 17, checking death claims at an insurance firm.

He went on to work in sales for a furniture company before retiring 10 years ago.

Cost of living: how to get help The cost of living crisis has touched every corner of the UK, pushing families to the brink with rising food and fuel prices. The Independent has asked experts to explain small ways you can stretch your money, including managing debt and obtaining items for free.

If you need to access a food bank, find your local council’s website using gov.uk, and then use the local authority’s site to locate your nearest centre. The Trussell Trust, which runs many foodbanks, has a similar tool.

Citizens Advice provides free help to people in need. The organisation can help you find grants or benefits, or advise on rent, debt and budgeting.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected] , or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

But on 10 May, Mr Taylor applied for a customer services role at Addison Lee and had a telephone interview two days later.

He went for an assessment and face-to-face interview on 19 May and the next day was offered the job, which involves answering customer questions by telephone.

Mr Taylor said: “They didn’t mention my age at all. I did tell them and they said that it doesn’t matter.

“I’ve been a widower for 10 years and I spend a lot of time at home on my own.

“The opportunity to be going to a workplace and mixing with colleagues day by day is really quite refreshing for me. I will be the grandfather of the workplace.”

SWNS

