Pensioner describes struggling with cost of living as her bills nearly treble

A 79-year-old pensioner has described how she struggles with the cost of living after her gas and electricity bill rose from £38 per month to £96 per month.

Sheila Correll, a retired legal secretary, said that she has had to be very careful about how she spends her money from her state pension.

“Everything has gone up way beyond what we can afford… I cut back on anything luxurious. I just buy the basics. We can’t have any treats,” Correll said.

