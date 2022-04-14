Pensioner breaks down and says she's 'just wasting life' amid cost of living crisis

Posted on April 14, 2022 0

A pensioner was left close to tears as she discussed a feeling of “wasting life” amid the cost of living crisis.

Doreen Moore, 74, told Sky News that she can’t even afford to go out to play bingo anymore, as she has to focus on heating her home instead.

“You’re just sitting here wasting your life. I look around and think about all that I should have done… friends I had have died and you don’t get around to making new ones because you’re not going anywhere,” she said.

Source Link Pensioner breaks down and says she's 'just wasting life' amid cost of living crisis