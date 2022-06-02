Pennsylvania GOP governor nominee endorsed by Trump agrees to meet with January 6 committee

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano has agreed to speak before the House select committee investigating the 6 January riot at the Capitol, The Hill reported.

The committee had subpoenaed Mr Mastriano, a state senator in Pennsylvania’s legislature, in February for his role in planning to send in a slate of alternate electors to deliver the 2020 election to former president Donald Trump.

Mr Mastriano was also in Washington on 6 January and was at the Capitol the day of the attack. His attorney Timothy Parlatore said that Mr Mastriano has turned over a trove of documents but also flagged that the committee has guardrails to prevent a probe into conduct “related to official actions that you took as an elected lawmaker.”

Mr Mastriano was one of the most outspoken defenders of Mr Trump and on the day of the assault, said “state legislature has the sole authority to direct the manner of selecting delegates to the Electoral College.”

Last month, Mr Trump endorsed Mr Mastriano days ahead of the gubernatorial primary. He will now face Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the general election in November.

The select committee is set to hold its first public hearings next week during prime time.

The hearings come almost a year after the House assmbled the select committee after Senate Republicans rejected a bipartisan panel to investigate the raid on the Capitol when the former president’s supporters breached the complex in an attempt to stop the 2020 election results from being certified.

