Peng Shuai news – live: WTA threatens to pull China tournaments over treatment of disappeared star

Tennis players demand ‘real proof’ Peng Shuai is ‘fine’

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to pull its tournaments from China in protest at the treatment of Peng Shuai, the player who has not been seen in public since accusing a former Communist Party politician of coercing her into sex.

The former doubles world number one disappeared shortly after making the allegations against ex-vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a message posted to Twitter on 2 November.

Steve Simon, WTA chief executive, told various US media outlets on Thursday the tour would consider pulling tournaments worth tens of millions of dollars out of China.

“We’re definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it,” he told CNN in an interview. “Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business. Women need to be respected and not censored.”

Neither Zhang or the Chinese government have commented on Peng’s allegations. Her social media post was quickly deleted and the topic has been blocked from discussion on China’s heavily censored internet.

Earlier this week Chinese state-run CGTV reported reported Peng had sent an email to the WTA restracting the allegation, although observers fear that the statement was not written by Peng or that she was forced into penning it.

Full report: Who is the missing tennis player and why has she disappeared? Peng is a 35-year-old tennis player who specialises in doubles. She is prominent in China, having reached as high as world No14 in the singles rankings and made the US Open singles semi-finals in 2014. She has won two doubles Grand Slam titles, the 2013 Wimbledon and 2014 French Open, playing alongside Taiwanese partner Hsieh Su-wei. More details below: What happened to Peng Shuai? Peng accused the married former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, a senior official in the Chinese Communist Party, of sexually assaulting her and forcing her into an affair

Source Link Peng Shuai news - live: WTA threatens to pull China tournaments over treatment of disappeared star