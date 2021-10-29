Penelope Jackson trial: Wife guilty of stabbing husband to death ‘after row over bubble and squeak’

A woman has been convicted for murdering her husband following an argument about bubble and squeak.

Penelope Jackson, a retired accountant, stabbed her partner David, 78, three times, before calling the emergency services and refusing to apply pressure to his wounds.

Bristol Crown Court heard that Jackson told the 999 operator that her husband of 24 years was “bleeding to death with any luck”.

The retired lieutenant colonel later died after his wife did nothing to stem the bleeding.

More follows…

