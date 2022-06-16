Pence told Trump 'many times' that overturn election was illegal, ex-VP's aide says

Former vice president Mike Pence told Donald Trump “many times” that overturning the 2020 election was illegal, according to Mr Pence’s ex-chief of staff.

The committee investigating Mr Trump’s role in the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 heard testimony from Marc Short, one of Mr Pence’s closest aides, who described the frequency with which Mr Pence told Mr Trump that the plan was unconstitutional.

Mr Short said that Mr Pence had been “very consistent” in conveying his position to the then-president.

