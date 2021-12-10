Peloton stock price drops by 11 per cent overnight after And Just Like That… premieres

Spoiler alert: This article contains a spoiler from the first episode of And Just Like That…

Peloton has seen its stock prices drop by 10 per cent overnight following the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That… dropping on NOWTV.

The cult at-home stationary bicycle featured in a pivotal plot point in the first episode, which – spoiler – saw one of the characters killed off the show.

At the end of the first episode, we see Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) suffer a tragic loss.

Her husband, Big (played by Chris Noth) dies from a heart attack after having completed a workout on a Peloton – and now it appears that the company’s share prices have dropped.

The controversial moments has divided SATC fans and even prompted Peloton to release a statement defending its stationary bike.

Dr Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council and a preventative cardiologist, said Big’s death was due to his “extravagant lifestyle”.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, she said: “I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr Big dies of a heart attack.

“Mr Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle – including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season six.”

The episode aired in the US on Thursday morning and in the UK on Thursday evening.

As of 11.53 am EST on Thursday, shares of Peloton Interactive were trading down 8.2 per cent. By the end of the day, it had fallen by 11 per cent.

On social media, many fans of the show are pointing out the drop, attributing it to the storyline in And Just Like That…

“No wonder the Peloton stock crashed. They killed Big!” tweeted one person.

The reality is slightly more complex. In fact, Peloton’s stock has been dipping for the past year after experiencing a major surge in 2020 due to lockdown and the rising number of people seeking at-home workout equipment.

Now, the price has fallen back to be closer in line to what it was before the pandemic.

The recent drop is less compared to one last month, when Peloton Interactive crashed by 30 per cent.

The Independent has contacted Peloton for comment.

