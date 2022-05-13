Peloton is launching a rowing machine, it has announced.

The rower will join Peloton’s two bikes and treadmill as part of its suite of connected fitness products.

The announcement comes amid increasing concern over the brand as it celebrates its 10th birthday. After seeing huge success during the pandemic, it has struggled since, with slowing growth and concern over its financial future.

The announcement of the rowing machine was made by its new chief executive, Barry McCarthy, who was installed as part of the plan to turn the company’s fortunes back around. It was revealed during Homecoming, the company’s annual event for fans.

Peloton gave little information on the rowing machine, including when it would be released or how much it will cost.

It came alongside other announcements including new fitness programmes and newly announced features, such as the option to schedule workouts with friends and track exercises that are not part of Peloton’s collection of classes.

The company also said that it would be re-opening its studios in London and New York for its members in the summer. The public were once invited to join Peloton classes as they were recorded – but that was postponed during the pandemic, and has not restarted since.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Peloton launching a rowing machine as it tries to get back on track