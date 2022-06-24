Pelosi says Republicans have 'ripped away' women's rights after Roe v Wade decision

Republicans have “ripped away” womens’ rights after Roe v Wade was overturned, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has said.

The US Supreme Court struck down the ruling, ending constitutional protections for abortion care.

“The radical supreme court is eviscerating Americans’ rights and endangering their health and safety” Pelosi said.

Five conservative justices ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, in a drastic reversal of bodily autonomy protections in America.

