House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said the House will vote to send the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill supported by President Biden to his desk and approve a rule for debate on his signature Build Back Better Act.

“In order to make progress on the President’s vision it is important that we advance the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and the Build Back Better Act today,” Ms Pelosi wrote in a Friday afternoon letter to House Democrats.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework rule and debate have already happened. Now, we will bring to the Floor the BIF and a rule for consideration of the Build Back Better Act”.

More follows…

Source Link Pelosi says House will move forward on infrastructure, Build Back Better legislation