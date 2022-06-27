Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.

Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter on Sunday following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.

A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the Republican told her followers on Twitter. “She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

Ms Flores was elected to the House earlier this month representing Texas’s 34th congressional district after Democrat Rep Filemon Vela resigned from Congress to work for a lobbying firm.

Her victory has been hailed by Republicans as another symbol of Latino communities swinging away from the Democrat party.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op