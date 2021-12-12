Pedestrian dies after being hit by car as she walked along footpath

A woman has died after being hit by a car as she walked along a footpath in Angus.

The 61-year-old was struck by a black Honda Civic Sport at around 8.20pm on Saturday in Montrose.

Emergency services attended the incident on Newhame Road but the woman died at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, of Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the woman who died.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen anything that will help with our investigation to get in touch.

“In particular, anyone who may have seen the car before the crash and has dashcam footage is asked to contact us.”

