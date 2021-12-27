PCR test appointments temporarily unavailable in many parts of Scotland

PCR test appointments were temporarily unavailable in large parts of Scotland on Monday.

High demand led to slots on offer at only eight out of Scotland’s 56 walk-in test centres when checked on Monday afternoon.

At the same time, of the eight drive-through test sites north of the border only two – Glenrothes and Inverness – had appointments available on the day.

By Monday afternoon, walk-in slots were on offer for the same day at only Wick, St Andrews, Inverness, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Aberdeen Strathdee, Oban and Galashiels.

Other centres showed the message: “There are currently no slots available on this day. Try again this evening, when more test slots will be made available.”

The lack of appointments comes as Scotland recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Provisional data released by the Scottish Government shows 8,252 cases were recorded on Christmas Day, with 11,030 positive tests recorded on Boxing Day and 10,562 on Monday.

For some hours there were no walk-in PCR tests available to book in England on Monday due to a “high demand”, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

However, later on in the afternoon bookings were available in every region, with the UKHSA saying the reduced availability was merely “temporary”.

Everyone with symptoms or who is directed to get a PCR test should continue to come forward to get a test delivered to their home or at a test site UK Health Security Agency

A UKHSA spokeswoman said: “Appointments for PCR tests are available, but high demand can lead to temporary reduced availability in some areas. More appointments are made available for people to book every afternoon.

“Testing is playing an integral role in keeping people safe and managing the spread of Covid-19.

“We are very grateful to everyone who is following the Government’s guidance and getting tested to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.

“Everyone with symptoms or who is directed to get a PCR test should continue to come forward to get a test delivered to their home or at a test site.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

