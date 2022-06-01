Payton Gendron charged with hate-fueled domestic terrorism for Buffalo shooting that killed 10

A white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black shoppers at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket this month has been charged with domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

A grand jury decided on the charges, which also include 10 counts of first-degree murder, on Wednesday.

Payton Gendron has pleaded not guilty.

Payton S Gendron appears in court on 9 May, 2022

The 18-year-old could also face separate hate crime charges.

Mr Gendron is believed to written hundreds of pages online filled with racist conspiracy theories about his intentions to kill Black people, and had a racial epithet written on the assault rifle he allegedly used in the shooting.

He drove nearly three hours from his hometown of Conklin, New York, to Buffalo in an attempt to strike an area with predominantly people of colour, according to officials.

The teen’s attorney, Brian Parker, told the Associated Press he had been barred by a judge from discussing the case publicly.

Officials and community members have been calling for harsh charges against Mr Gendron since the 14 May shooting.

“This was pure evil,” Erie County sheriff John Garcia said after the massacre. “It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community.”

The court case is one part of the larger conversation about stopping gun violence and racism that the shooting has provoked.

In 2021, Mr Gendron was taken into custody by state police and held for a mental health evaluation after school officials became concerned when he wrote his retirement plans were “murder-suicide.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

