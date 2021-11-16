Paul Rudd has the best response to New York Post claiming he did not deserve Sexiest Man Alive title

Paul Rudd had the best response to The New York Post after the publication said he did not deserve the “Sexiest Man Alive” title.

The 52-year-old received the accolade from People magazine last week.

Five days before Rudd was officially named this year’s winner, celebrity news website Page Six – which is operated by The New York Post – incorrectly ran a story claiming that Captain America star Chris Evans would be named instead.

When Page Six later wrote about Rudd’s win, the outlet ran a story with a headline reading: “Sorry, Paul Rudd is many things – but the Sexiest Man Alive is not one of them.”

Rudd was asked about the headline during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (15 November).

He responded: “Hey, that might be the first thing I ever read in The New York Post that I agree with. That’s not fake news.”

The announcement last week was met with mostly positive responses from fans. Celebrities including Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Aniston and Rudd’s Clueless co-star Alicia Silverstone shared their reactions to the news.

The Guardian published a story accompanied by the headline: “Do you fancy Paul Rudd? You’re either a sociopath or a liar if you say no.”

When Colbert asked Rudd about the positive headline, the Ant-Man actor quipped: “I would like to thank The Guardian, first of all, for hiring my mom.”

Rudd will next be seen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in which he stars opposite Bill Murray, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

The film is slated for release on Thursday 18 November.

