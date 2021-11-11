Paul Rudd: All the best celebrity reactions after actor was named the Sexiest Man Alive

Paul Rudd has been both congratulated and roasted by fellow celebrities after he was named the Sexiest Man Alive.

The I Love You, Man star was given the accolade on Tuesday night (9 November) by People magazine.

Reacting to the accolade, Rudd told the outlet he expects those close to him to give him “so much grief” over his new title, but that he’s going to “lean into it hard” nonetheless.

Rudd was not wrong. His wife of 18 years, Julie, has already told him she is “stupefied” by the news.

Steve Martin – a childhood hero of Rudd’s – tweeted a simple message: “Trust me. It’s a burden.”

Ryan Reynolds, who held the honour in 2010, joked that the opportunity will be “wasted” on Rudd. He urged him not to “blow it”. Reynolds quipped: “If I got it now, I’m not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me.

“I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sewing my wild oats like some sort of nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing.”

Rudd joked that he hopes his new title will grant him an invitation to “those sexy dinners” with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B Jordan — all past winners.

Other past honourees have included John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

On other ways in which his life might change thanks to the accolade, Rudd said: “I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light.

“I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious.”

