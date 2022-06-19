Paul McCartney: Ringo Starr sends musician touching Beatles-themed birthday message

Ringo Starr has sent Paul McCartney a touching birthday message, referencing their time together in The Beatles.

McCartney turned 80 on Saturday (18 June), 11 months after Starr reached the milestone age.

To mark the ocassion, Starr tweeted out a photo of himself flashing the peace sign.

He added the caption: “They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love. [sic]”

Starr has been married to Barbara Bach, a former Bond girl who appeared in The Spy Who Loved Me, since 1991.

His message referenced the Beatles song “Birthday”, which opened the second half of 1968 record The Beatles, which is more commonly referred to as The White Album.

He has remained friends with McCartney and, in 2018, performed “Get Back” with him on stage at London’s 02 Arena alongside Rolling Stones’s Ronnie Wood.

Ringo Starr sent Paul McCartney a birthday message on Twitter

McCartney’s birthday comes just one week before he headines Glastonbury for the second time ever.

It also comes days after concluding his North American tour, in which he played several cities he had never performed in before. Find The Independent’s review of the show here.

If John Lennon was alive, he would be 82, while George Harrison, who was the youngest Beatle, would be 79. Lennon was killed in 1980, while Harrison died of cancer in 2001.

