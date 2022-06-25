Paul McCartney plays Johnny Depp video during Glastonbury headline set

Paul McCartney has shown a clip of Johnny Depp during his headline set at Glastonbury.

The Beatles took to the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm on Saturday (25 June), where he played a video of Depp on the jumbo screen.

McCartney and Depp are reportedly close friends as well as longtime collaborators. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has starred in several of McCartney’s music videos.

During McCartney’s performance of his 2012 track “My Valentine”, he played snippets from the song’s original music video, which also features Natalie Portman.

In the black-and-white clip, Depp is seen playing guitar and reciting the song’s lyrics in sign language.

This is not the first time that McCartney has played the Depp clip during his concerts.

McCartney has been using the footage during his recent tour, while Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife was ongoing.

Many fans interpreted his inclusion of the video to be a sign of McCartney’s support of Depp during the trial.

