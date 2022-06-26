Paul McCartney ‘duets’ with John Lennon on ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ during Glastonbury set

Paul McCartney was seen performing a “duet” with John Lennon’s voice during his Glastonbury headline set on Saturday (25 June).

Towards the end of his marathon Pyramid Stage concert, the former Beatle performed “I’ve Got a Feeling”, with additional vocals from his late bandmate.

During production of the acclaimed 2021 archive footage documentary Get Back, experts were able to separate out the different audio tracks on songs from the “Get Back” sessions – allowing Lennon’s isolated vocals to be used alongside McCartney’s live band.

“I know it’s virtual,” he told the crowd, “but there I am singing with John again, we’re back together”.

Lennon died in 1980 after being shot by Mark David Chapman.

“I’ve Got a Feeling” first appeared on the 1970 album Let it Be. McCartney’s record-breaking Glastonbury set also included a tribute to his other late bandmate, George Harrison.

McCartney’s lengthy headline slot featured surprise guest appearances from Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen, with the latter joining McCartney for a rendition of “Glory Days”.

Paul McCartney performs while visuals and the vocals of John Lennon play (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

In a five-star review for The Independent, Mark Beaumont wrote: “By the time ‘Live and Let Die’ fills the sky with flames and drama, and ‘Let it Be’ and ‘Hey Jude’ have broken then repaired 100,000 hearts, the show is far and away the best this writer has seen on the Pyramid stage in 30 years of Glastonburies.

“When Macca returns to duet with the isolated Lennon vocal of ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’, creating the closest to a Beatles reunion we’re ever likely to see and giving Glastonbury all the feelings, it’s probably the best I’ve seen on any stage. […] We’re gonna need a bigger star rating system.”

