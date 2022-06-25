Paul McCartney at Glastonbury: BBC viewers complain as Beatles legend not shown for an hour after set time

Viewers at home have been left confused as to why Paul McCartney’s set at Glastonbury is not being shown on BBC in real time.

The Beatles legend has already taken the stage for his headline performance, which was scheduled to begin at 9.30pm. Fans at home, however, have not been able to tune in.

Currently, BBC is still airing Noel Gallagher’s set. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the Oasis star’s performance here.

McCartney will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer’s Glastonbury channels at 10.30pm, an hour later than when he took the stage.

“I’m totally confused how are you can watch Paul McCartney 9:30 and I can’t see anything but bloody Liam Gallagher on the Glastonbury channel on iPlayer,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added: “No cuz why is Paul McCartney’s glasto set not being shown live when everyone else’s is.”

“Why do we have to wait an hour to watch Paul McCartney? Every single other performance has been live on iplayer […] yet you have delayed this for an hour as far as I can tell. Click on Pyramid stage live stream and it says [it] starts in an hour. Really annoying!” said someone else.

A fourth person wrote: “I hope there’s a really good reason why we can’t watch Paul McCartney live as it happens.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of BBC for comment over the delay in coverage specifically for McCartney’s set.

Earlier on Saturday (25 June), Olivia Rodrigo invited surprise guest Lily Allen on stage for a rendition of Allen’s 2009 hit “F*** You”, which they dedicated to the Supreme Court justices over the recent Roe v Wade ruling.

On Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

Rodrigo is among the celebrities, including Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers and Idles, to speak out against the ruling.

