Paul McCartney at 80: A personal portrait of the rock legend by Harry Benson

The legendary photojournalist was on hand to document it all. When the Fab Four came to an end, it was Benson who had intimate access to Paul and his wife Linda, as he forged a new path, creatively and personally.
The collection in Harry Benson. Paul is a window into the life of one of the world’s best-known recording artists.
Through Benson’s lens, you can see the evolution of Paul McCartney from performer to icon, father and husband. We see the young musician at the height of his fame with The Beatles, in the recording studio with Linda and their band Wings, with family, behind the scenes, partying with the stars, and at the couple’s quiet farm in the early 1990s.
Glasgow-born Harry Benson has photographed every US president since Eisenhower, the Civil Rights movement, and was next to Robert Kennedy when he was assassinated. As well as The Beatles, he has shot some of the biggest personalities of the last 50 years, including Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and the Queen.
