Paul McCartney and David Beckham among stars celebrating ‘inspirational’ Queen

Sir Paul McCartney and David Beckham are among the stars celebrating the Queen as festivities for the Platinum Jubilee weekend get under way.

The Beatles star, 79, was knighted by the Queen in 1997, and shared a picture of himself with her from an event the year before as he congratulated her on her 70-year reign.

Alongside a picture on Instagram, Sir Paul wrote: “70 beautiful years of Queen Elizabeth the second. Congrats ma’ am! And thanks – Paul⁣.”

⁣David Beckham ⁣hailed the Queen’s reign as “remarkable” and wrote on Instagram: “Today, we celebrate our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 70 years of service and inspirational leadership of our country. Let’s come together and commemorate her remarkable reign with a great British party these next few days.”

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell shared two posts on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

Among the pictures shared by Halliwell was one of her alongside her fellow Spice Girl bandmates – Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C – from 1997 when they met the monarch at the Royal Variety Performance.

They had performed as part of the show, staged at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre, in celebration of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s Golden Wedding Anniversary.

Penny Lancaster shared a photo showing her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, in front of the gates at Buckingham Palace, ahead of him performing as part of Saturday night’s Party at the Palace concert, which will be broadcast on the BBC.

She captioned the picture: “Excitement and nervous for Saturday night #partyatthepalace”.

The Queen meets Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster during a reception and awards ceremony at the Royal Academy of Arts, Burlington House, London (Jeff Spicer/PA) (PA Archive)

Sir Rod, who was given a knighthood in the 2016 Honours list, said previously of performing at the concert: “Queen Elizabeth has given incredible service to the United Kingdom over the last 70 years and I’m delighted to be able to join her in celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with the Party at the Palace.

“She has demonstrated to the world what a special person she is and how lucky we are to have her. This will be a momentous occasion.”

Other names on the bill for the concert include Queen + Adam Lambert who will open the concert, while Diana Ross will close the event, marking her first UK live performance in some 15 years.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Paul McCartney and David Beckham among stars celebrating ‘inspirational’ Queen