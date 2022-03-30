The Sopranos actor Paul Herman has died at the age of 76.

Herman’s death, on the day of his 76th birthday on 29 March, was confirmed by his former Sopranos castmate, Michael Imperioli.

He wrote on Instagram: “Our friend and colleague PAUL HERMAN has passed away. Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor…

“Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and community of actors and filmmakers.”

Herman played Beansie in the hit gangster drama, which ran from 1999 to 200. Beansie was an associate of the DiMeo crime family in the show, and a member of the Aprile crew. He became paralysed after being run over by a car driven by David Proval’s Richie.

The actor also starred in the films The Irishman, Goodfellas and Silver Linings Playbook.

More to follow.

Source Link Paul Herman death: Sopranos and Irishman actor dies aged 76