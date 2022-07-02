Paul Casey joins LIV series

Englishman Paul Casey has become the latest player to sign up with the Saudi-backed LIV Invitational Golf Series.

The world number 26 is set to compete at the third LIV Golf event, which will take place at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster later this month.

Casey, 44, will join former Ryder Cup team-mates Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell in playing on the controversial new tour.

“LIV Golf continues to attract the best players in the sport as it builds increasingly competitive fields with each event,” LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman said.

“Paul Casey adds to the growing list of top 50 golfers who are excited to be part of an innovative and entertaining format that is creating something new for golf.

“His proven track record on a global stage adds another exciting piece to the competition as we prepare for Bedminster.”

The arrival of LIV Golf has sent shockwaves through the sport (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

LIV Golf’s second event, the first in the United States, is taking place at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, where Casey will as part of team Crushers GC, captained by Bryson DeChambeau.

The PGA Tour issued outright bans to all their events for LIV golfers.

The DP World Tour, meanwhile, sanctioned each of the players who played in the Saudi-backed venture’s first event in Hertfordshire during June with a fine of £100,000 and banned them from the Scottish Open – a stance which has since prompted the threat of legal action from the golfers.

