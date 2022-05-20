Patrick Vieira appears to kick Everton fan after being taunted during pitch invasion

Patrick Vieira appeared to kick an Everton fan as he was taunted during a pitch invasion on Thursday night (19 May).
The Crystal Palace boss was trying to make his way to the Goodison Park tunnel after a 3-2 defeat when he was surrounded by supporters.
Footage broadcast on Sky Sports appears to show Vieira attempting to grab a man who is holding a phone in his face, before kicking out.
The pitch invasion happened after Everton completed an incredible comeback to secure their Premier League survival, winning the game from 2-0 down.
