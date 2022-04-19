An independent autopsy has determined that unarmed Black man Patrick Lyoya died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Patrick Lyoya: Independent autopsy confirms unarmed Black man was fatally shot in head by white police officer