Democratic Sen Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving Senator currently in office, announced Monday that he would not seek reelection.

Mr Leahy is currently the Senate President Pro Tempore, meaning he is third in line to the presidency, and chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. He made the announcement on Monday in a press conference.

Source Link Patrick Leahy: Longest-serving current Senator not seeking re-election