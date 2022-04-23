Patel outlines Rwanda plan, Johnson visits India and France goes to the polls | This Week in Politics

Posted on April 23, 2022 0

It has been a busy week in politics with MPs voting to approve an inquiry into whether the Prime Minister misled Parliament over partygate. On the day of the vote, Boris Johnston left on a diplomatic trip to India, where he tried to build closer ties between India and the UK.

Home secretary Priti Patel outlined her plans to deport refugees to Rwanda, in a move that has been heavily criticised by both politicians and religious groups.

Incumbent Emanuel Macron and his far-right challenger, Marie Le Pen, held their final debate before the French Election. Macron hit out at Le Pen for her close ties to Russia, while she criticised his weak stance on immigration.

Finally, a video of Vladimir Putin gripping a table has sparked new concerns over the Russian leader’s health.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Patel outlines Rwanda plan, Johnson visits India and France goes to the polls | This Week in Politics