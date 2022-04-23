Patel outlines Rwanda plan, Johnson visits India and France goes to the polls | This Week in Politics

It has been a busy week in politics with MPs voting to approve an inquiry into whether the Prime Minister misled Parliament over partygate. On the day of the vote, Boris Johnston left on a diplomatic trip to India, where he tried to build closer ties between India and the UK.

Home secretary Priti Patel outlined her plans to deport refugees to Rwanda, in a move that has been heavily criticised by both politicians and religious groups.

Incumbent Emanuel Macron and his far-right challenger, Marie Le Pen, held their final debate before the French Election. Macron hit out at Le Pen for her close ties to Russia, while she criticised his weak stance on immigration.

Finally, a video of Vladimir Putin gripping a table has sparked new concerns over the Russian leader's health.