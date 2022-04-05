Passengers stuck in long queues at Birmingham airport as staff shortages lead to delays

Passengers were stuck in lengthy queues at Birmingham Airport on Tuesday (5 April) as staff shortages led to long delays.Delays at the airport began on Monday (4 April) as the Easter holidays began in the UK.A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport told Birmingham Live on Monday that the cause of the problem was a sudden return of people wanting to fly, but the airport did not have the right numbers of security officers to check everyone through as quickly as they would like.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.