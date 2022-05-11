Passenger lands plane at Florida airport after pilot becomes incapacitated

A passenger on a private plane managed to land the aircraft at a Florida airport, despite having no flying experience, after the pilot became incapacitated onboard.

The dramatic situation took place on Tuesday when the passenger was captured on audio telling air traffic control that he has “no idea” how to fly the plane.

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the unidentified passenger says in the LiveATC.net audio, according to CNN. “My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

More follows…

