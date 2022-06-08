Pasha Bleasdell death: Model and star of Nelly’s ‘Hot in Herre’ video dies aged 38

Model and star of one of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” video, Pasha Bleasdell has died of a brain tumour at the age of 38.

The news of her death was announced by her friend and music video director, Director X.

“We lost a friend yesterday,” he wrote on Instagram. “Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumour on 4 June, at 11.59 pm.

“If you made videos in 2000s or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones ‘Where I Want To Be’ from there we put her in the mix. It was a wild ride from then on.”

“Hot in Herre” is a song by American rapper Nelly, which was released as the first single from his second studio album Nellyville.

There were two music videos made for the single “Hot in Herre”, one set in a dance club, and an alternative one shot at the St Louis Arch.

Bleasdell starred in the first video of the song.

In his post, Director X recalled past memories and said that he put Bleasdell “in a million videos and spent just as much time hanging out”.

“She was always genuine and cool. Never brought drama to set of life,” he wrote. “You never know when the last time you speak to someone will be the last time you speak.

“I hold on to my memories of you with love. Rest in Power Pasha 24 January 1984 – 4 June 2022.”

Many fans and friends of Bleasdell have also paid tribute to her.

Stylist Parisa Z Mankynd wrote: “Rip Pasha! Gonna miss your kind heart, forever remember your gentle approach to life!”

Another fan added: “I wanted to look like Pasha Bleasdell when I grew up. May she rest in peace.”

“Pasha Bleasdell was baddd, honey. I grew up trying to makeup looks like hers. She was so young!” another person wrote.

