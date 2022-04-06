Partygate: Sajid Javid dodges questions over ‘widespread criminality’ in No 10

Posted on April 6, 2022 0

Sajid Javid on Wednesday repeatedly dodged questions of whether Boris Johnson presided over “widespread criminality” in No 10 as the Metropolitan Police continue their Partygate probe.

The health secretary was quizzed after Keir Starmer suggested earlier this week that the prime minister had misled the public over the scandal, and claimed he had presided over the “criminality” in Downing Street.

“When you ask me about matters of the law this is rightly in a democracy… a matter for the police,” Mr Javid said, dodging questions on the Labour leader’s comments.

