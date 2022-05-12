Partygate: Police issue 50 additional fines for Downing Street lockdown breaches

Posted on May 12, 2022 0

At least 50 more fixed penalty notices (FPNs) have been issued for lockdown breaches at Downing Street, bringing the total fines to over 100, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday (12 May).

More than 50 fines were handed out in April. Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson, and the chancellor Rishi Sunak were among those handed FPNs last month.

The prime minister is not among those issued with an FPN in the latest update to the Operation Hillman investigation.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

