Partygate news- live: Senior Tory tells PM to hold confidence vote if party suffers local elections disaster

Tory MP says Boris Johnson must resign after ‘breaking law he put in place’

A senior Tory MP has said Boris Johnson should hold a vote of confidence if the local elections in May go badly for the Conservatives as a result of the partygate scandal.

It comes as the prime minister is reportedly set to receive three more police fines for breaking the law by attending lockdown parties at Downing Street.

Tobias Ellwood, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Mr Johnson “owes it to the parliamentary party, once the reports have concluded and the local elections have allowed the public view to be factored in, to agree to hold his own vote of confidence if those elections go badly”.

Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended,” an unnamed source told the newspaper.

Show latest update 1649919733 Senior Tory MP says prime minister should hold a vote of confidence if local elections suffer in May Tobias Ellwood has said Boris Johnson should hold a vote of confidence if the local elections in May go badly for the Conservatives, adding that Vladimir Putin could “exploit” the Prime Minister’s image as a law-breaker following the partygate fines. Mr Ellwood, a Tory MP who is also chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’d like to see the United Kingdom as a beacon of democracy, an exemplar on the world stage. “So for me, it’s actually a worrying turning point when we lose sight of those high standards, as ironically they’re being eroded across the world. “I mean, back to Ukraine, something Putin will no doubt exploit – how can a lawmaker also be a law breaker? This is not a good look.” Mr Ellwood added: “I think the Prime Minister has made his intentions clear – he wants to stay – but this is this is bigger than the Prime Minister. “It’s about the reputation of the party for which all colleagues must defend, and I believe he owes it to the parliamentary party, once the reports have concluded and the local elections have allowed the public view to be factored in, to agree to hold his own vote of confidence if those elections go badly.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 14 April 2022 08:02

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Partygate news- live: Senior Tory tells PM to hold confidence vote if party suffers local elections disaster