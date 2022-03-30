Partygate news – live: Boris Johnson to face MPs as Downing Street insists he did not mislead Parliament

First 20 fines to be issued over Westminster’s partygate scandal

Boris Johnson will face MPs in the Commons on Wednesday after police confirmed the first wave of 20 fines are being issued over lockdown-breaching parties in Whitehall.

Downing Street has now said it will confirm whether cabinet secretary Simon Case is among those fined by the Metropolitan Police over the partygate scandal.

It previously said it would only announce a fine received by Boris Johnson and that other officials and special advisers will not be named.

But Mr Johnson’s spokesman said they would clarify the situation regarding Mr Case, given his “unique position”.

Mr Johnson has not yet been informed whether he will receive a fine, his official spokesperson said but added that they are “committed” to ensuring the public is informed if the prime minister is given a penalty notice.

Twelve events across Downing Street and Whitehall are being investigated between May 2020 and April 2021, six of which the prime minister is alleged to have attended.

Show latest update 1648611920 Sunak to appear before MPs at Treasury select committee Sunak to appear before MPs at Treasury select committee Rishi Sunak faces his first Commons grilling since delivering his widely criticised spring statement to MPs last week. The chancellor is up at the Treasury select committee where he is being questioned on whether his mini-budget did enough to help Britons with the cost of living crisis. We’ll bring you updates from the session once it gets underway at 2.40pm. Sravasti Dasgupta 30 March 2022 04:45

